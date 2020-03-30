Topeka business says the community’s support is keeping them going

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A business in Topeka is feeling grateful for the community’s

support now more than ever.

The Milk & Honey Coffee Co. opened its doors just days before the Shawnee County Health Department ordered restaurants to serve their customers through delivery or takeout only.

But the owners said thanks to the community’s generosity, their new business is doing well.

Co-owner Darlene Morgan says it was heartbreaking when they got the order from the health department they had to close the inside of their business.

“I just wanted to bawl. I just wanted to cry and you know I just sat there in silence and I prayed and prayed,” Morgan said. “And I said God, I gotta be strong.”

And with the encouragement of her faith, family, and staff, they decided they were going to make the best of the situation.

“Business as normal. Hey, we’re going to do this. You know we’re not afraid, we’re gonna keep going and we got the drive-through, let’s get ready,” Morgan said. “And we did. People just started coming in.”

She said cars have been lining up almost to the street and even tipping their team generously as a thank you for being open.

Co-owner Chris Hartman said it’s the least they can do right now to provide a little bit of normalcy for the community.

“We’re just trying to support the people that we know have to get out and some of them are placing their health in danger every day,” Hartman said. “I mean we try to take care of our team, but we know they don’t have a choice and so we want to do what we can for them.”

He also said one of their employees started writing positive notes on customers’ cups to brighten their day.

Milk & Honey is still serving customers Monday through Saturday from their drive-through.