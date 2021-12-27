Topeka business sees holiday success despite nationwide supply chain troubles

TOPEKA (KSNT) — While some storefronts struggled to get products in or delivered on time because of supply chain issues, The Linen Tree in southwest Topeka was not one of those businesses.

The locally owned home décor store navigated the holiday season with ease as it approached vendors well before the rush. Owner Kelly Schuster said it’s important for both shops and customers to get on move on purchases far in advance, if possible.

“I increased my orders just in the chance that we weren’t going to be able to get anything,” Schuster said. “And that was a risk, but it actually worked great for us.”

The federal government is spending hundreds of millions of dollars to boost the nation’s supply chain.