TOPEKA (KSNT) – A local business is in the demolition zone of the Polk-Quincy Viaduct project.

Jim Kuhm has been at Shawnee Woodwork for over 50 years, and he’s been the owner for 27 years. When he found out his business was coming to the ground, he wasn’t all that surprised.

“I knew it was inevitable,” Kuhm said. “So it was just bound to happen is how I felt.”

Many properties throughout Topeka will be in the same boat as Shawnee Woodwork if they’re in the right of way of construction. The new project replaces the 58-year-old viaduct and enhances safety on I-70.

Shawnee Woodwork says their new building will be located off of Highway 24 and Meriden Road. They’ve been preparing that building so they’re ready to go as soon as their current building is demolished.