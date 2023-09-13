TOPEKA (KSNT) – Aspiring lumberjacks got to give back to a local nonprofit tonight.

Axe & Ale donated half of tonight’s lane rentals to the Capper Foundation. This is an organization in Topeka that helps build and empower people living with disabilities. If tonight was for first timers or the pro, everyone helped give back to the capper foundation mission.

“I personally have a passion with Capper Foundation and what they do, and so when I got to set this one up I was just ecstatic,” Axe & Ale co-owner Chelsea Huston said.

“With Axe & Ale giving fifty percent of what they are doing today in sales, that’s huge, we appreciate that kind of partnership because we can’t do the non-profit thing alone. We need partners for that to happen,” Capper Foundation Community Engagement Manager Jarrod Guth said.

If you didn’t get to make it tonight’s fundraiser, there are other opportunities coming up soon: click here for more information.