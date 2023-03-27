TOPEKA (KSNT)- The Adopt a School Program by Kaw Valley United Way has been around for over three years and today welcomed its newest partner.

Southwest Publishing had already been helping Ross Elementary for some time, but today they made the partnership official. Joining the program allows the United Way to help Southwest Publishing organize volunteer events. Adopt a School is just one way they give back to the community.

“It’s just taking care of your own, and we really want that to catch on at other organizations and schools throughout Topeka, and I believe that if we can do that, that’s just building a stronger and more inclusive community,” said TJ McDonald from United Way of Kaw Valley.

If you have an organization or business that wants to get involved with the Adopt a School Program, contact TJ McDonald at tmcdonald@kawvalley.org, or call 785-228-5117.