TOPEKA (KSNT)- A group of local businesses teamed up to make one family’s dream for their son become a reality.

Carter Brown and the first grade class at St. Marys Grade School celebrated the completion of a new accessible playground right in his own backyard.

Carter, who lives in Topeka, was born with a brain injury that lead to cerebral palsy, and also lives with a degenerative condition called “batten disease.”

The playground was designed to work with his wheelchair and features all of carter’s favorite things, like a slide and swing set.

Mammoth Sports Construction, Advisor’s Excel and Make-A-Wish worked together to fully fund and build the playground. They started work on the project in August and finished quickly to give Carter access to it as soon as possible.

“You know, I think it’s just amazing to see the community rally around us and try to help lift our spirits and have really helped to get us through this whole, awful situation,” said Katy Brown, Carter’s mom.

With batten disease, Carter will slowly lose his vision. His mom says she is grateful for this quick turnaround, so Carter can see the incredible playground.