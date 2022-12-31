TOPEKA (KSNT) – With the new year quickly approaching, businesses everywhere are getting ready.

One Topeka business welcomed people and their dogs to the celebration.

“You know, what’s better than going to drink with your dog?” Happy Basset Manager Opal Bullock said. “So, people like to hang out on the patio and let their dogs run. So, we’re really excited to kind of get out of the last year and just start a new year.”

Bullock says Happy Basset has an exciting and unique NYE celebration. Activities included a full buffet, live music and midnight toasts. But, the night doesn’t end there for the Brewery.

“After midnight, we’re going to have a fireworks show outside and a bonfire,” Bullock said.

While Happy Basset and other establishments were preparing for the big night, the Kansas Children’s Discovery Center had a celebration of its own.

“Today we are celebrating New Year’s in a kid-friendly way,” Discovery Center CEO Dene Mosier said. “We just had a giant balloon drop celebrating noon year’s eve. So, the children got to countdown to noon and celebrate with party hats and horns and more than a thousand balloons.”

Since many children have bedtimes before the official ball drops, noon celebrations allow everyone to welcome the new year.

“This is our first and things change when you have kids and sometimes events like New Year’s Eve become a little less exciting,” Trey Williams, an attending parent, said. “So, to have something that our whole family can enjoy means a ton for us.”

Click here for information on Happy Basset’s New Year’s Eve celebration tickets.