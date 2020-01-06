Topeka businesses offer sensory-sensitive events for kids with autism and special needs

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — Some Topeka businesses are working to make sure all kids feel included, especially those with special needs.

Typically places like Chuck E. Cheese has music going, bright lights are flashing and kids are running around playing games.

But, for kids with autism and other special needs, it can be overwhelming. That’s why Chuck E. Cheese and other Topeka businesses are putting on special events to make sure they have a just as enjoyable experience as other kids.

Lynda Gray and her grandson Abel got to enjoy a morning of play in a dimmer, quieter and less crowded environment.

“He’s walking around and exploring,” said Gray. “He’s having fun.”

It’s something they rarely get to do. Abel has autism and doesn’t do well around crowds or bright lights.

To help kids like Abel, Chuck E. Cheese opens up two hours early once a month for what they call Sensory Sensitive Sunday.

They offer free admission and tailor the environment specifically for kids with autism and other special needs.

“Keeping it very quiet, no show on just to help with less distractions,” said General Manager Hunter Strahl. ” It makes it easier on kids with autism. They can have more fun and you know, enjoy their time here.”

But, that’s not the only place in Topeka that offers this experience. The Toy Store also offers a sensory-friendly event.

“Every first Saturday of the month, we like to open a hour early,” said Assistant Manager Hannah Kisling. “We let kids come in and we do a story time and a craft and sometimes we have a sing along.”

They say this experience has proven to be helpful for both the kids and their parents.

“It is overwhelming,” said Kisling. “Even just being a parent in general is hard, but then, having someone with sensory issues is even harder. So, having something for them is just really special.”

For Lynda, seeing her grandson playing and having fun is something she hopes can happen more often.

“I hope that more places offer things like this for kids with autism,” said Gray.

Both Chuck E. Cheese and the Toy Store say attendance at these events has been pretty low. But, they’re hoping to get the word out so that more families that have kids with autism and special needs can take advantage of the opportunity.

Other places in Topeka that host sensory-friendly events include the Kansas Children’s Discovery Center and SkyZone.