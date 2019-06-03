Topeka businesses prep for country music fans

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) - Local businesses are busy preparing for Country Stampede to come to Topeka.

The weekend long country music festival was moved from Manhattan to Topeka because of flood concerns.

Charlie's Thrift Venture says they're excited to welcome country music fans later this month.

Heartland Motorsports Park is just minutes away from their business.

"We're excited to get all of these new customers from further away in the Manhattan area or all around Kansas," said co-owner Charlie Snow. "Hopefully they stop here at Charlie's because we're going to have a whole bunch of neat stuff."



They plan to use their parking lot and grass area to open up tented booths for vendors. They'll be having a sale that weekend, but they say above all they're excited to welcome new customers.