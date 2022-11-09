TOPEKA (KSNT)- GO Topeka is kicking off the “Shop Local, Shop Topeka, Shop Small” campaign on Wednesday.

Business leaders are reminding people to do their holiday shopping locally.

“I think you need to because, as you support your small businesses, your money stays here,” said Small Business Administrator Michael Barrera. “At small businesses you’re supporting a family, supporting their employees, and the money stays here.”

According to the US Chamber of Commerce, 70% of small business owners say holiday shopping is important for their yearly profit.