Topeka businesses prepare for Small Business Saturday, encourage you to shop local

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Small businesses need your help now more than ever, especially with Shop Small Saturday coming up.

Ash Boutique is a locally-owned shop in Topeka that sells women’s apparel, accessories and gifts. They are beginning their seventh holiday season, and it’s unlike any other.

“[This year] was like the Titanic hitting an iceberg and a lot of small businesses are still struggling, trying to find their raft, trying to stay afloat,” said owner Ashley Carson. “This last six weeks of the year have the potential to be life-saving for a lot of small businesses so they can sustain and go into 2021 strong.”

This Small Business Saturday, Carson, as well as many other local business owners, are encouraging people to shop small after such a difficult year.

In doing so, it can go a long way.

“Every time you spend a dollar with small businesses, 68% of it stays in your community,” said Glenda Washington, chief equity and opportunity officer for the Greater Topeka Partnership. “That dollar is recycled seven times.”

Those recycled funds pay for programs, create jobs and help the local economy grow. Most importantly, it keeps local businesses alive.

“The [small business] group I talked to are all behind last year,” said Nick Xidis, owner and chocolate maker at Hazel Hill Chocolate in Topeka. “We’re going to do 60% of our total retail sales in November and December, so this is make or break.”

Washington encouraged local shoppers to add at least three small businesses to their shopping lists for Saturday. If you need more incentive, they are offering some sweet deals, and getting ready for you.

“It’s go time,” Xidis said.

Hazel Hill will offer gifts and surprises to their shoppers, and Ash Boutique is offering 25% off purchases with exclusion and a free scarf for the first 100 customers.

If you’re unsure where to shop, the Greater Topeka Partnership has a list of local businesses on their website, just click here.