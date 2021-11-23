Topeka businesses prepare for ‘Small Business Saturday’

TOPEKA (KSNT) — Thanksgiving is just around the corner, but Topeka businesses are busy preparing for something else. “Small Business Saturday” kicks off this weekend.

The goal is to recognize small businesses within the community and encourage people to shop locally. According to the U.S. Small Business Administration, Americans spent around 20 billion dollars on Small Business Saturday in 2020.

One Topeka jewelry store owner said this weekend will help out numerous local businesses this year.

“The excitement that we’re bringing in to the downtown, but just in general Topeka shopping,” Michele Billan, the owner of MB Addis & Co., said. “Shopping local and how important that is. Specifically this year, as we are focused on supply chain issues in other parts of the world. Small business owners have been really focused on getting inventory and filling our shelves.”

According to the Greater Topeka Partnership, for a list of places to explore in Topeka this weekend, click here.