Topeka businesses see positive outcome of holiday shopping

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The holiday shopping is over, but local businesses are coming out of it with smiles, even after such a year.

The City of Topeka offered free four hour parking downtown to encourage people to check out the local businesses over the holidays, and it worked. Rhiannon Friedman, president of Downtown Topeka, Inc., said many of the businesses did great over the holidays. Which is something they truly appreciate.

“I think when we look at downtown, it’s the heart of our community, right? It’s where we have those local businesses,” Friedman said. “We want to do everything we can to support them and help grow the entrepreneurial spirit of Topeka.”

If you would like to continue supporting Topeka businesses, the city is offering free two hour parking downtown, and parking is always free in the parking garages.