TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Metro will no longer require masks for bus riders.

On Monday a federal judge in Florida struck down a national mask mandate on airplanes, mass transit, and airlines, including airports, which swiftly began repealing their requirements that passengers wear face coverings. KSNT 27 News contacted about this ruling, and they gave this statement:

“Last night, our general manager, Bob Nugent, received an email from the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) stating that it will no longer enforce its mask-related security directives.” Topeka Metro

On Tuesday morning the Topeka Metro has removed face mask signage from the buses.

The judge’s decision freed airlines, airports, and mass transit systems to make their own decisions about mask requirements, resulting in a mix of responses.