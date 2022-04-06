TOPEKA (KSNT) – A short ceremony on Wednesday marked the start of renovations and expansion at the Cotton O’Neil Cancer Center in Topeka, according to Stormont Vail Hospital in Topeka.

The expansion and renovations are made possible by Foundation donors and the BIG HEARTS Golf Tournament. When the expansion is done, the Cancer Center will add four new oncology exam rooms and additional infusion bays. It will provide the highest quality of care to the community, according to Stormont Vail Hospital.