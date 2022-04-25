TOPEKA (KSNT) – Topeka’s Guardian Recreational Cannabis Dispensary will reopen after a police raid on April 20, according to a statement spotted on their website Monday morning.

Guardian Recreational Cannabis Dispensary (Courtesy Photo/Sonya Reed)

Law enforcement officers were seen Wednesday going in and out of the recreational cannabis dispensary, also known as Guardian MMJ, at 3124 SW 29th St. Suite 10 in Topeka. Police at the scene took one man into custody, but it was not clear anyone was arrested. Guardian MMJ, advertises itself as a recreational cannabis dispensary with THC products like “buds, edibles, nano shots, gummies, dank-tanks and moon-rock.”

A statement on their website addresses the “cannabis nation,” and tells customers they are “alive and well.” In the statement, the dispensary staff said police seized 100% of their retail products, and plan to destroy them following the investigation.

The statement on the front page of the dispensary’s website said they planned to open back up and fully stock the same products, but it did not give a specific date of when they would reopen. In an additional, separate statement on their website, Guardian Recreational Cannabis Dispensary said neither the sheriff nor the police department has the authority to come into any retail establishment and seize products that do not violate any federal laws.

The full statement about the reopening is below:

“TEMPORARILY CLOSED-WILL RE OPEN! HELLO CANNABIS NATION – WE ARE ALIVE AND DOING WELL…FIRST OFF, THANK YOU FOR THE HUGE SUPPORT WE HAVE RECEIVED THROUGH HUNDREDS OF CALLS, E-MAILS AND TEXT. WE WANTED TO LET OUR CUSTOMERS KNOW THAT THE POLICE SEIZED 100% OF THE RETAIL STORES PRODUCTS THAT YOU ALL LOVE!! THEY ALSO PLAN TO DESTROY IT AFTER THEY HAVE EXHAUSTED THEIR INVESTIGATION EFFORTS ACCORDING TO KANSAS LAW. BUT DON’T WORRY HERE IS SOME GREAT NEWS! WE CONCLUDED A MAJOR MEETING BY ZOOM TODAY WITH OUR LAB AND FARM OPERATIONS. ONCE WE OPEN BACK UP, WE WILL BE FULLY STOCKED WITH THE SAME AND EVEN BETTER PRODUCTS.” Guardian MMJ

The front door to the dispensary was still locked and closed Thursday, a day after police searched the property. A Topeka hemp advocate, who supports stores in the area selling CBD products, also expressed some concern over what happened with the raid to Guardian MMJ.