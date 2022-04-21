TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Guardian Recreational Cannabis Dispensary remains closed 24 hours after it was raided Wednesday. There is no signage or explanation about what happened and several people who were lined up outside the Topeka store had no idea the store had been raided, according to a 27 News reporter on scene.

(Courtesy Photo/Sonya Reed)

On Wednesday April 20th, several Topeka police officers were seen entering and searching the building as well as handcuffing one person and putting them in a patrol car.

The website for Guardian Recreational Cannabis Dispensary, or Guardian MMJ as it is also known, advertises itself as a recreational cannabis dispensary with THC products like “buds, edibles, nano shots, gummies, dank-tanks and moon-rock.”

Topeka Police Department did not provide an explanation of the search or why officers detained someone.

A police officer told 27 News Wednesday, “A search warrant was conducted on the business earlier today. There is an active investigation and a media release will be put out later,” said Lieutenant Ronnie Connell. However, there has been no comment since then.