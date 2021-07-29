Topeka car burglar caught moments after breaking in, police say

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Topeka police arrested a man Wednesday moments after they said he broke into a car near downtown Topeka.

Ezkekiel P. Rhoten, 59, of Topeka, faces charges including:

Burglary to a vehicle to commit a felony, theft or sexually motivated crime

Theft of less than $1,500 pocket-picking

Interference with a law enforcement officer

Officers went to a reported car burglary around 9:45 p.m. near Southwest 4th Street and Southwest Van Buren Street. Witnesses to the burglary as it happened gave authorities a suspect description, according to the Topeka Police Department. Shortly after, responding officers spotted Rhoten, who matched the description, walking north of the burglary scene near Southwest 3rd and Van Buren.

When police stopped Rhoten they discovered he had stolen items with him, according to TPD. They arrested him and booked him into the Shawnee County Department of Corrections.