Topeka car burglars caught with numerous stolen items, police say

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Topeka police said they arrested two people caught breaking into a car at an apartment complex Monday morning.

Michael D. Delaney, 31, of Silver Lake and Shelby Whitaker, 23, of Topeka, both face charges of burglary in a vehicle and theft of less than $1,500. Officers found the pair who matched the description of suspects reported in a dispatch call, according to the Topeka Police Department.

The caller originally told the Shawnee County Emergency Communications Center around 4 a.m. that a man and woman broke into a car near the apartment complex at 3720 SW 29th St. TPD said they found multiple stolen items in Delaney and Whitaker’s possession.

Both suspects have been booked into the Shawnee County Department of Corrections.