Topeka car dealership embraces online sales, Ford unveils deal during pandemic

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The coronavirus pandemic has forced car dealers to change the way they look at sales. While sales revenue is down, one Topeka dealership is happy with some of the changes it’s put in place.

Laird Noller Ford’s sales team in Topeka is available by appointment only. General Sales Manager Aaron Rowe said they’ve been simplifying the sales process in order to better maintain social distancing.

“Time is a big thing in our business,” Rowe said. “People don’t want to be here all day long, so we realize that, recognize that and we’re trying to make it as efficient and simple as possible.”

Online car sales have been ramping up in recent years, but Rowe said dealers like Laird Noller have really embraced it during the pandemic.

“We’re going through a continual change,” Rowe said. “We’ve been working on with online sales and customers being able to go online to complete their entire transactions and dropping off vehicles right to the front doors.”

People can scan through Laird Noller’s new and used inventory, while still socially distancing at home. Rowe said people can also apply for financing online, have someone go through legal documents with them over the phone, and even have them delivered to your home to sign.

Although sales have dropped due to the pandemic, Rowe said they’ve had good feedback from customers about the changes.

Ford Motor Company is also unveiling a deal aimed at getting people shopping for cars during the crisis. Ford is offering six months no payments. This includes three months of payments paid by Ford and three months of payments deferred. Rowe said this is something people can get locally, but they have to qualify for financing.