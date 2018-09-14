Topeka car repair shop shut down after owing nearly $17,000 in sales taxes

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) - A Topeka business is shutting its doors because the owner owed tens of thousands in taxes.

Dave's Repair Shop, located in the Oakland neighborhood, was seized by the Kansas Department of Revenue Thursday.

The department said the owner failed to pay more than $17,000 in sales taxes.

The shop's assets will be sold at a public auction.

The proceeds from the auction will go toward the amount of tax money owed.