TOPEKA (KSNT)- The Topeka Police Department confirmed with KSNT 27 News there was an early morning carjacking and armed robbery Friday morning. Police said they believe the two incidents may be connected.

According to Topeka Police officers, law enforcement responded to Rain Tree Apartment Complex, located at 3724 SW 29th Street, for a report of aggravated burglary with a suspect armed with a handgun. LT Matt Danielson confirmed the suspect stole a vehicle from a female.

An adult male wearing a grey hoodie, orange shirt, and dark pants entered

the store armed with a handgun and demanded money from the clerks. (Courtesy Photo/Topeka Police Department)

The vehicle is a grey 2013 Hyundai Sonata with Texas plates. Authorities said a second suspect got into the passenger seat of the stolen vehicle. The suspects are described as adult males wearing black hoodies and blue jeans.

At around 8 a.m. Friday officers went to the Kwik Shop located at 102 SW 37th Street for a report of an aggravated robbery.

An adult male wearing a grey hoodie, orange shirt, and dark pants entered the store armed with a handgun and demanded money from the clerks. He then left the store in a grey Hyundai Sonata which investigators believe is the same vehicle that was stolen earlier in the morning.

The Topeka Police Department is looking for this car which authorities believe is part of a carjacking and armed robbery Friday morning in Topeka. (Courtesy Photo/Topeka Police Department)

