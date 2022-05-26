TOPEKA (KSNT) – A Topeka CBD shop is once again selling Delta-8 edibles.

Just one month after multiple Topeka CBD shops were raided by law enforcement, the Sacred Leaf CBD has Delta-8 products back on its shelves. The CBD community claimed there was a grey area with what’s legal and illegal to sell.

The grey area was cleared up by the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office.

“The Sheriff was very specific about what was allowed at this point and what wasn’t allowed,” said Becky Yokiel, owner of Sacred Leaf. “So for right now we could only do the edibles.”

Yokiel says that business has increased since the approval of selling edibles. 27 News reached out to the sheriff’s office and they decline to speak on the matter.