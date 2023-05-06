TOPEKA (KSNT) – Cinco de Mayo has been a day of celebration for many, but many believe the history doesn’t get the attention it deserves.

Cinco de Mayo, not to be confused with Mexican Independence Day, is widely celebrated in America and Topeka as well.

“Cinco de Mayo celebrates the battle of Puebla in 1862 when General Zaragoza defeated Napoleon’s army,” Carla Rivas-D’amico, Executive Director for the Kansas Hispanic and Latino American Affairs Commission said.

It started as an underdog victory for the Mexican army, who with 2,000 men held off the French army of 6,000. Since that battle, it has become a tradition for many in America.

“We are not against the party part of it all,” KHLAAC Commissioner Veronica Padilla said. “It’s a great way to celebrate, but at the same time we want people to know what the reasoning is, why it’s an important day in the Mexican culture.”

To this day, many Hispanic communities continue to celebrate its history.

“It’s celebrated across the nation,” Holy Family Catholic School Principal Travis Lamb said. “To our school, that really means something in our tradition and our culture.”

On Friday, Holy Family Catholic School in Topeka held a festival that featured authentic Mexican food, dancing and music.

Holy Family is just one of many places celebrating Cinco de Mayo.

“It’s really just our culture,” Event Coordinator Rosa Munoz said. “We like to embrace that were Mexicanos, so we’re just like let’s go for it.”

There are many events taking place throughout Topeka for Cinco de Mayo.