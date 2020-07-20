Topeka celebrates National Ice Cream Day

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Even in this overwhelming heat, some people are finding ways to cool down.

Sunday is National Ice Cream Day and people in Topeka celebrated accordingly.

Cassidy Kearn and her friends enjoyed a nice cool treat during the afternoon at G’s Frozen Custard.

Kearn said it was the perfect place to try and beat the heat.

“Cause it’s ice cream and it’s kind of a hot day and so you know ice cream is good on a hot day,” Kearn said.

And a fun ice cream fact, Ronald Reagan signed a proclamation making July National Ice Cream Month back in 1984.