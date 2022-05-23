TOPEKA (KSNT) – A pair of local cemeteries are hosting events on Memorial Day to honor those who died while serving in the U.S. armed forces.

The two ceremonies will take place next Monday morning, May 30. One will be at 10 a.m. at Memorial Park near Sixth and Gage. The other will start at 11 a.m. at Mount Hope Cemetery near 17th and Fairlawn.

“People come together to recognize those men and women who served in uniform in the military, and police and firefighters, and others to recognize those that gave the ultimate sacrifice and appreciate what they’ve done,” said John Newcomer, President of Newcomer Funeral Service Group.

Reserve Officer Training Corps (ROTC) groups from local schools will be present holding the colors at both ceremonies. The Mount Hope event will feature refreshments and singing from the Capital City Chorus.