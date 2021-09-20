Topeka cemetery celebrates life with annual Concert in the Park

TOPEKA (KSNT)– Community members came to the Memorial Park Cemetery to celebrate life and remember their loved ones through music, performances, dancing, and food.

The Topeka High School Drumline and the Kings of Swings took to the stage to give performances that encouraged people to get up off their feet and hit the dancefloor.

“Cemeteries, we believe, are for the living,” said Ren Newcomer, the owner of Memorial Park Cemetery. “And, this is a way for families to celebrate a beautiful day like we’re enjoying today”.

Vendors provided free refreshments to those who came out and watched the performances on the lawn. This celebration marked the 12th year that Memorial Park Cemetery has hosted this event.