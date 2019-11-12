Topeka Center honors veterans with award ceremony

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — Topeka Center honored their veterans Monday.

Staff members threw them a party and gave out awards to thank them for their service.

Air Force veteran Michael Kelly said it meant a lot to him to be honored by staff members and friends on such a special day.

“The American people owe a great debt of gratitude to the veterans that stood in line to fight and many died for them,” said Kelly.

This wasn’t the first award Kelly has received for his service. He also received the Bronze Star during his time in the Air Force.