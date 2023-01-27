TOPEKA (KSNT) – Kansas City Chiefs fans are gearing up for Sunday’s playoff game while supporting a local charity at the same time.

Hundreds of Chiefs flags were sold Friday at the Ronald McDonald house in Downtown Topeka. A spokeswoman says they sold out in minutes. This initiative helps get people excited to support local teams and organizations.

“Every penny raised for the Ronald McDonald House is wonderful,” CEO Mindee Reece said. “Today we raised enough money to support 19 families for an overnight stay. So, that’s a lot of money in a really short period of time for us.”

The Chiefs play the Cincinnati Bengals at 5:30 p.m. on Sunday.