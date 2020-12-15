Topeka chase ends with arrest of driver and his passenger

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A Kansas Highway Patrol Trooper’s stop turned into a pursuit Monday after the driver refused to pull over and attempted to get away.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Air Support Unit tracked the suspect’s vehicle to the area of 52nd and NW Lincoln Street in northern Shawnee County where the driver and his passenger attempted to flee on foot.

A short time later the aircraft watched as another vehicle tried to leave a residence in the area.

When the Shawnee County Sheriff’s department and a trooper attempted to stop the car, they fled.

The trooper and the deputy successfully used their vehicles to end the chase and take the duo into custody.

Adam P. Nusbaum was arrested for felony flee and elude, felony interference, felon in possession of a firearm, identity theft, forgery and multiple traffic offenses.

Nusbaum also had a felony warrant.

Chelsea Finch was arrested for felon in possession of a firearm, identity fraud, forgery, and possession of methamphetamine.

Finch also had a felony warrant.