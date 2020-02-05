Topeka Chiefs fan heads to Kansas City for Super Bowl celebration

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – As Kansas City expects more than one million people Wednesday for the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl celebration, some locals including a Topekan will attend as well.

Dallas Garner-Lake had to work at a local bar during the Super Bowl. Although she enjoyed watching the game, she said she’s excited to embrace the experience in Kansas City.

“The amount of electricity that has happened this week with everybody and them going to the Super Bowl,” said Garner-Lake. “It’s been great, and I can only imagine what it’s going to be like there.”

Garner-Lake left Topeka at 2:30 a.m. Wednesday with her husband and mother-in-law. They waited in the cold for hours ahead of the celebration.