Topeka Chiefs fan uses fashion skills to design clothes

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – One Topeka Chiefs fan is combining her love of fashion with her favorite sports team.

5th grader Ella Gaggero customizes her own clothing with her mom to show her Chiefs pride. She makes her own earrings, jackets, right down to custom shoes, and they are all inspired by the Chiefs.

“It was like 2 years ago, and I kind of just started making them with my mom, and she kind of just makes the design and I just press them and make the design,” said Gaggero.

Gaggero plans to show off her creations this Sunday when she wears them to cheer on the Chiefs.

She doesn’t sell her clothes, just makes them for her family.