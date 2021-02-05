Topeka Chiefs fans looking to avoid crowds on game day

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Some Topeka Kansas City Chiefs fans are deciding to throw small gatherings and avoid big crowds on Sunday.

Dallas Garner-Lake watched the game last year at work at a Topeka bar. This year, she is throwing a small party with close family, a few friends, and a couple of co-workers.

“This year, I’m actually having a private super bowl party at my place of employment. I’m going to project it on the big screen,” Garner-Lake said. “I know that there will still be people that will go to the bars and you know have big gatherings at home, but this year I’m playing it safe.”

Garner-Lake is not alone. Topeka bar owners told KSNT News they think most of their business on Sunday will come from delivery and to-go orders. The Pennant and Iron Rail in downtown Topeka are closing before the game for private parties.