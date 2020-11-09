Topeka child care center closes after 18 of 44 employees test positive for the coronavirus

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Stormont Vail Health Building Blocks Child Care has temporarily closed after 18 of 44 employees tested positive for coronavirus.

According to a statement from Stormont Vail all team members were wearing appropriate personal protective equipment and followed safety protocol.

The majority of the staff were asymptomatic and not showing symptoms.

The building is being cleaned and sanitized and each team member testing negative will be tested again prior to re-opening.

The daycare will remain closed through at least November 23.

It will re-open when the appropriate number of team members are available.