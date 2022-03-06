TOPEKA (KSNT) — Gage Park in Topeka hosted a very special celebration on Sunday: Aspen Fisher’s first birthday.

Near the end of 2021, Aspen was diagnosed a with a rare condition, craniosynostosis. And without proper treatment, a condition that increases the risk of further injury. Her family is looking to have her get surgery, but it has to be done in Texas and since it’s out-of-state, the insurance company won’t cover it.

The family has since received support from the community by helping fund her surgery. They say they wanted to give people the chance to meet Aspen and thank everyone for all the support they’ve received.

“Three local bakeries: Shana Cake, Smallcakes, and Amanda’s Creations all donated cupcakes,” Chelsea Fisher, Aspen’s mother said. “And then we’re getting pizza’s from Pizagel’s at a reduced rate too. It’s cool how everybody’s coming together.”

The gofundme is at $9,001 with a goal of $11,000.