TOPEKA (KSNT) – If you love seeing dinosaurs come to life, Topeka is the place to be.

A few children at Stormont Vail Health Center received a special visit Tuesday. Dino Dustin made his way to the pediatric unit with a special friend: his Dino Cammie. Dustin travels all across America and Canada to spark excitement in children living difficult lives.

“It’s been a hard time for a lot of people in America, children especially here in the hospital,” Dustin said. “Just anything that can make them smile is always a really good thing, and I’m so happy to be a part of that along with this baby dinosaur.”

Spreading joy and bringing people together are a few of the things that make Dustin and his Dinos so special. Dustin returns to Topeka from June 24-26 with more friends for the Jurassic Quest at the Stormont Vail Events Center.