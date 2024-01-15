TOPEKA (KSNT) – People young and old are remembering the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

For MLK Day, the Kansas Children’s Discovery (KCDC) center opened on their day off to host events to teach kids the meaning of this holiday. Kids and parents attended a musical performance from a student choir, as well as story times and people could make a dream cloud, where they write their own dreams.

For one dad, he says the having a fun way to learn will create a positive memory for her to think of when she remembers this part in the country’s history.

“A lot of times for kids’ history, it can be kind of boring,” Tyler Allen, a Topeka resident said. “So, if she associates it with a fun, interesting play, she’ll go back and be like ‘yeah, I remember that thing that was fun, and we talked about this at the same time,’ and so, it’s having a positive association with learning.”

“It helps for retention, but then it also gives them something tangible to walk away from these experiences with,” Marty Hillard, KCDC Director of Community Engagement said. “To know that these are the ways that they can engage and participate in celebrating the legacy of Dr. King, and to make it real for themselves today, in the here and now.”

Hillard says bringing people together at the KCDC from different backgrounds is a great representation of everything Dr. King stood for.

For more local news, click here. Keep up with the latest breaking news in northeast Kansas by downloading our mobile app and by signing up for our news email alerts. Sign up for our Storm Track Weather app by clicking here.