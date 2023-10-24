TOPEKA (KSNT) – All good things must come to an end, and the same can be said for the Cortez Holiday Light Show. But is it gone forever?

Getting its start in Topeka in 2008, the Cortez Holiday Light Show has been a staple of the holiday season in the Capital City since Louis Cortez began decorating the yard of his home near Lake Shawnee. The light show was coordinated with sounds from a personalized radio station and attracted visitors each year.

On Sunday, Oct. 22, the Cortez Holiday Light Show announced via social media that their show this year is canceled. This is due to the owner of the light show relocating to Kansas City.

“It’s with a heavy heart that we share this news – our beloved Christmas light show won’t be happening this year. We know how many of you look forward to visiting our display and making it part of your holiday traditions, and we truly appreciate your support throughout the years.” Cortez Holiday Light Show social media statement excerpt

While the show is canceled this year, the social media statement promises that it “isn’t goodbye forever” and teases a possible return in the years to come. You can read the entire statement online by clicking here.

For more local news, click here. Keep up with the latest breaking news in northeast Kansas by downloading our mobile app.