Topeka church builds new park for the community

TOPEKA (KSNT) — Topeka First United Methodist Church opened the gates today for the “Play and Pray” park right next to their building.

They wanted to provide a place for members of the church and the community to be at peace, while also having the opportunity to play and have fun.

Inside the park, people can find a brand-new playground, some interesting instruments and a labyrinth with a bench in the center. the church’s youth groups helped out the adults to get the job done quicker.

“I think any opportunity that our young people have to serve not just their church but their community in a way like this, is just phenomenal,” said Jacob Martin, the director of Youth Discipleship. “So, they got to be a part of putting the mulch in and our middle school and high school kids cut the stone for the labyrinth. So, anytime somebody walks on that or comes into this space, they’re making an impact.”

The park is open every day from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and is open to everyone in the community to enjoy.