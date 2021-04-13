Topeka church donates ‘book vending machine’ to keep kids interested in reading

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A Topeka church is putting a fun twist on reading for students in the community.

Fellowship Hi Crest Church is donating a book vending machine to Ross Elementary to celebrate the church’s third anniversary.

The vending machine will work on gold coins that students will get from teachers for good behavior.

Students will be able to use those gold coins to check out books at all different reading levels and genres.

Pastor Johnathan Sublet said they hope the fun way to get books will keep students interested in reading, and ultimately help them succeed later on.

“They say if you don’t learn how to read by the end of the first grade, you’ll likely never catch up in your academic career. So we know how important it is for us to help our young scholars learn how to read and do all that we can.” Pastor Johnathan Sublet

The vending machine was paid for by donors of the church and Ross Elementary.

The machine hasn’t been delivered yet, but the church hopes to put more book vending machines in other Topeka Public Schools in the future.