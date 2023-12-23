TOPEKA (KSNT) – A Topeka church is making sure local kids wake up to presents under their tree this Christmas.

St. John AME church in downtown Topeka handed out hundreds of toys to families Saturday morning. Christmas presents are an icon of the holiday, so this church feels that every child should be included and loved this season.

“We all are in need of something,” Prayer Minister Norma Avery said. “To see our kids happy, especially at Christmas time, and to be able to give back to them… it’s very, very heart-warming.”

The church had boy and girl scout troops helping hand out toys. They also went home with some early Christmas presents.

