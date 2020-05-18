Topeka church holds service in parking lot

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A church in Topeka is finding a safe way to have service in person again.

New Mount Zion Baptist Church had its second parking lot service on Sunday morning.

The church trialed the first parking lot service on Mother’s day and got positive feedback to do it again.

Congregation members pulled into the church’s parking lot in Topeka and listened to the service from their cars.

Some, with masks on.

The church’s Pastor, Delmar White, says it’s critical for members to still be able to practice their faith, but in a safe way.

“This was a way to get us out, see each other staying in their cars. And just another way of being connected with the membership as well,” Pastor White said.

He says the parking lot services will continue, along with online streaming, until at least the end of May.

Though White says they likely won’t have service inside the church until at least July or August.