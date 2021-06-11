Topeka church holds ‘Summer Sizzle’ for students, planning summer events post-pandemic

TOPEKA (KSNT)- The Topeka Bible Church concluded its annual Summer Sizzle and looks forward to a summer full of events post-pandemic.

The Summer Sizzle, which has been done annually for more than 20 years, began on June 7. The event came to a close Friday after a week full of games, themed parties, worship and entertainment. The week was capped off with a massive “shaving cream war” on the front lawn of the church.

Student pastor Connor Kraus said the Summer Sizzle is the biggest event of the year and will kick off a busy summer.

“We can bring all the kids together and have a whole lot of fun,” Kraus said. “You know, thankfully things are going well in the county so we are able to do everything we were doing beforehand. It seems to be going pretty great”

The church has a packed schedule for the rest of the summer. Some upcoming events include: