Topeka church hosts a day of fall fun for kids in the community

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — A Topeka church helped kids in need while also giving them a day full of fun.

Covenant Baptist Church hosted its fourth annual Community Fall Festival Saturday afternoon.

Kids and their families got to enjoy games, snacks and live music.

They also handed out over 100 free coats with the help of Advisors Excel.

“We are mindful that this could be a smile that kids don’t get to have a lot,” said pastor Casey Ingold. “So, it’s really encouraging to be a blessing like that.”

Several community organizations like the Topeka Zoo and the Kansas Children’s Discovery Center also had some hands-on activities for the kids.

In addition to the coat giveaway, they also offered pediatric dental screenings.