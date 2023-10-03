TOPEKA (KSNT) – A local church is hosting a prayer vigil to honor the death of a 5-year-old Topeka girl.

The First Presbyterian Church of Topeka is hosting a community-wide prayer vigil for Zoey Felix, who was found dead in southeast Topeka Monday evening. Sandra Stogsdill Brown, lead pastor at the church, said she is hosting this vigil to show support for Felix and survivors of sexual assault, as they may be re-living their own traumas after this recent news, according to a press release from the church.

“We gathered just days ago as a community for World Communion Sunday and the message was very much one of the need for all of us to love our neighbors and support each other, especially when something like this happens. The community prayer vigil is one small way to live that out,” Pastor Brown.

The vigil will be Wednesday, Oct. 4 from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the church, 817 SW Harrison Street, in downtown Topeka, according to the press release. People will be gathering at the church sanctuary. According to the press release, YWCA Center for Safety and Empowerment advocates will be in attendance to provide support for those who need it.