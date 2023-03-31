TOPEKA (KSNT) – Many kids love Easter egg hunts, but on Friday Fellowship Hi-Crest Church in Topeka invited adults to join the fun.

People collected a total of 2,000 Easter eggs just outside of Fellowship Hi-Crest. The event started with music, games and popcorn.

As the sun set over Topeka, people cracked open their eggs, and a few lucky ones found special prizes: coupons to local establishments.

One event organizer says local events like this are necessary for a growing community.

“Having things like this in our community where you can go and you can celebrate Easter, the 4th of July or Halloween right where we live without having to leave the community is a big deal,” event organizer Jill Rice said. “It’s a big part of changing the narrative of Hi-Crest of a place that people want to leave to a place that people want to stay and call home.”

While the adults went on their Easter egg hunt, there were still activities for the kids.

Kids shouldn’t feel left out as tomorrow morning, Fellowship Hi-Crest will be back for the children’s egg hunt. The event starts at 10 a.m.