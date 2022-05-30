TOPEKA (KSNT) – A local church in southeast Topeka held their first outdoor service since 2020 Saturday night – looking to bring community members together to highlight the struggles in Ukraine and the recent tragedy in Texas.

The Outdoor Community Worship Night was put together by the Lakeview Church of the Nazarene. The reason for holding the service outside was to bring those in the neighborhood together regardless of denomination or church.

The service is aimed to unite the community following tragedy, and honor those who’ve recently lost their lives in Uvalde.

“We look across the United States, we see the devastation taking place, the hurt,” said Lakeview Church Pastor Rob Self. “We want to see healing, we want to see the country unite again. This is a perfect time for us as a country to come together.”

The church is looking into future outdoor prayer sessions for the summer. While no date has been set the pastor told 27 News they’re looking into holding an event in the North Topeka Art District.