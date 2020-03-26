Topeka church offers drive-thru confession during coronavirus outbreak

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Some local churches are changing how they do things to keep the community safe.

On Wednesday the Most Pure Heart of Mary Catholic Church in Topeka held a drive-thru confessional.

Father Greg Hammes said it’s a way for them to stay connected to their congregation, while also staying safe.

“Because people are social distancing they feel isolated. They feel discouraged. They need community. They need prayer. They need God and they need all this,” Father Hammes said. “We want to be there for them and we’ve got to be creative and make it all happen.”

Due to Shawnee County’s stay-at-home order, Hammes said he’s not sure if they’re going to be able to continue the drive-thru confessionals.

But he plans to keep finding ways to reach out to his church’s members. You can keep up with Most Pure Heart of Mary Catholic Church here.