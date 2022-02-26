TOPEKA (KSNT) – Some Topeka church goers may be in for a surprise when they head to mass on Sunday.

The around 8-month construction project for Most Pure Heart of Mary has come to an end. About $1.5 million dollars later, the 1,000 square feet of new gathering space aims to welcome more community members into the church.

Most Pure Heart staff are looking forward to sharing the new space with the Topeka community.

“We have so much hope,” Father Nathan Haverland said. “We have such a vibrant community, we have so many exciting things going on here, so this is really just the tip of the iceberg of all the wonderful things we have to look forward to here.”