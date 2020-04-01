Topeka church shares decision behind socially distancing despite being exempt from stay-at-home order

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A local church made the decision to stay socially distant from people in the community, even though they are deemed essential under the Kansas stay-at-home order.

When the coronavirus outbreak started, Topeka’s Most Pure Heart of Mary Catholic Church made some changes. They started holding Mass on Facebook and getting creative with things like drive-thru confession.

Over the weekend Governor Kelly issued a statewide stay-at-home order for Kansans. Churches though are essential, meaning they are technically exempt from the order and could meet if they wanted to.

Father Greg Hammes with Most Pure Heart of Mary Catholic Church said they aren’t planning to do that.

“It does mean we could have gatherings but of course it doesn’t make sense at this time because there is a real public health crisis. And as we love God, we also want to love our neighbor and not put their life at risk,” Father Hammes said.

He said instead, the church is going to continue to come up with creative ways to connect with people from a safe distance because now is a time people need faith the most.